Oil prices set for weekly gain amid coronavirus vaccine rollouts

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices gain as Covid-19 vaccine hopes outweigh lockdown impact
Oil prices slip as worries mount over rising Covid cases in US, Europe
Crude oil prices jump over 4% on latest Covid-19 vaccine progress
Oil prices keep rising after eight-month high on demand optimism
Oil prices near $50 as coronavirus vaccine fuels demand recovery hopes
-
Oil rose on Friday, adding to sharp gains overnight that saw Brent top $50 for the first time since March, as the rollout of coronavirus vaccination programmes fed hopes that demand for fuel would rebound up next year.
Brent was up 30 cents or 0.6 per cent at $50.55 a barrel by 1:22 pm IST, after gaining nearly 3 per cent on Thursday. US oil was up 31 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $47.09 a barrel, having also risen almost 3 per cent in the previous session.
The benchmarks are set for a sixth consecutive week of gains as promising vaccine trials helped quell gloom over record increases in the number of new infections and deaths around the world in the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain began inoculations this week and the United States could start vaccinations as early as the coming weekend, while Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine with initial shots due from next week.
ALSO READ: The current IPO craze is starting to look like tech bubble of late 1990s
"Crude prices are surging in anticipation of the FDA's potential approval of Pfizer's vaccine, as Asia's economic recovery is making Chinese and Indian refiners acquire more oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Outside advisers for the US Food and Drug Administration have voted to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorise its use to inoculate a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to Covid-19.
A big jump in US crude stockpiles served as a reminder that there is still plenty of supply available, but was all but ignored as bulls ran through the market this week.
They were encouraged by signs that Asian demand is strong, with India's biggest refiner saying that it was operating at 100 per cent capacity of all its nine units for the first time since early this year.
"It seems the impending lockdowns across the U.S. and the potential hit to crude demand is being compensated by improving trends across Brazil, the UK, and most of Asia," said Moya.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU