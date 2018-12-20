JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Jet Airways, ONGC and Bharti Airtel trade mixed ahead of their board meets
Business Standard

Om Metals climbs 19% on bagging Rs 6.15 bn contract from Rajasthan govt

Shares of Om Metals Infraprojects rose as much as 19 per cent to Rs 41.35 on BSE in the intra-day trade as company bags Rs 6.15 bn EPC contract from Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Om Metals
Om Metals

Shares of Om Metals Infraprojects rose as much as 19 per cent to Rs 41.35 on BSE in the intra-day trade as company bags Rs 6.15 bn EPC contract from Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan.

"Om Metals Infraprojects has got a letter of Acceptance for the work of Planning, Design, Drawings and Construction of lsarda Dam across Banas River in Village- Banetha, District Tonk, Rajasthan on EPC basis including its operation and maintenance for 5 years. The value of work order IS INR 615.16 crores and has been awarded to the Company by Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan", as per the corporate announcement on BSE.

The announcement was made before trading hours today.

Om Metals is a group of companies having businesses into various fields covering engineering construction (EPC) of Hydro-mechanical components in dams /canals /barrages and other infrastructure projects including civil structures, road projects, irrigation, water storage and pipeline laying projects.

At 9.51 am, the shares of Om Metals were trading 15.27 per cent higher at Rs 40 on BSE as compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in S&P BSE Sensex.
First Published: Thu, December 20 2018. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements