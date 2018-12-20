Om Metals climbs 19% on bagging Rs 6.15 bn contract from Rajasthan govt

Shares of Infraprojects rose as much as 19 per cent to Rs 41.35 on in the intra-day trade as company bags Rs 6.15 bn contract from Water Resources Department,

" Infraprojects has got a letter of Acceptance for the work of Planning, Design, Drawings and Construction of lsarda Dam across Banas River in Village- Banetha, District Tonk, Rajasthan on basis including its operation and maintenance for 5 years. The value of work order IS INR 615.16 crores and has been awarded to the Company by Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan", as per the corporate announcement on

The announcement was made before trading hours today.





is a group of companies having businesses into various fields covering engineering construction (EPC) of Hydro-mechanical components in dams /canals /barrages and other infrastructure projects including civil structures, road projects, irrigation, water storage and pipeline laying projects.

At 9.51 am, the shares of Om Metals were trading 15.27 per cent higher at Rs 40 on as compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in S&P BSE