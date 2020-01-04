OMCs say spike in oil prices a temporary phase as US-Iran lock horns

With the escalation in tensions between the US and Iran threatening to disrupt crude oil trade, Indian oil-marketing companies feel that the phase is temporary and the spike in prices may not sustain over a long period. “Similar concerns were raised during the attack on Saudi Aramco facilities last year, but Saudi Arabia responded maturely and brought things back on track immediately,” M K Surana, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), told Business Standard.

