On volatile day, indices manage small gains amid weakness in global bourses

Equity benchmarks eked out marginal gains to settle in the positive zone after swinging between gains and losses during the session on Wednesday amid weakness in global bourses.

In a trade marked with highs and lows, the 30-share climbed 54.13 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 59,085.43. During the day, it hit a high of 59,170.87 and a low of 58,760.09.

Similarly, the broader went up by 27.45 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,604.95.

IndusInd Bank topped the gainers chart with a jump of 2.86 per cent, followed by NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Sun Pharma and State Bank of India were among the major laggards, slipping up to 0.93 per cent.

Caution prevailed in the market ahead of monthly expiry on Thursday, while key benchmark indices eked out modest gains and shrugged off weak sentiment across most Asian and European .

“Gains were muted as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this Friday,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities.

