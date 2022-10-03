JUST IN
Business Standard

A year since mkt high, 80% active largecap funds struggle to top benchmarks

The trend is completely the opposite with smallcaps, with 80% schemes surpassing their benchmarks

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

When it comes to beating index returns, thematic or sectoral funds have done relatively better

About 80 per cent of actively-managed large cap mutual fund (MF) schemes have struggled to beat returns generated by their benchmark index over the past one year. The Nifty and the Sensex—widely used benchmarks by large cap-oriented schemes—hit their lifetime highs in October 2021. Since then they have been on a wild ride amid unwinding of post-pandemic stimulus measures by global central banks. In the past one year, the Nifty has moved in a 21-per cent band—logging its lifetime high of 18,477 on October 18 and a low of 15,294 on June 17.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:24 IST

