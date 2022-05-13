Options Trading: Vinay Rajani recommends buying Federal Bank Put

-
BUY Federal Bank May 85 PUT @ Rs 2.45, Stop loss of Rs 1, Target Rs 4.5
Rationale:
Stock fell more than 5% with rising volumes on 12th May 2022
Stock has witnessed short buildup in Open Interest
Stock price has breached the crucial support of previous swing low placed at 86
- Indicators and Oscillators have been showing weakness
We recommend buying Federal Bank May 85 PUT at CMP, for an upside target of 4.50, keeping Stoploss at Rs 1.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).
