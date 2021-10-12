Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on 3 stocks: Buy Tata Consumer, FSL

-
BUY KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD | TARGET: Rs 322 | STOP LOSS: Rs 283
KNR CONSTRUCTION has witnessed a consolidation breakout on the daily time frame post forming a firm base near the 21 and 50 DEMA. The stock saw fresh addition in terms of trading volumes in the last session with a positive crossover on 14 period RSI that confirms the momentum in the counter. The stock prices have also surpassed the mean of the Bollinger band (20, 2) from the downside affirming inherent strength and potential to surge higher in the coming future.
BUY FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LTD | TARGET: Rs 225 | STOP LOSS: Rs 195
FSL is in a secular bull run and is placed above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily time frame. The stock has recently seen a trend-line breakout on the back of robust volumes indicating inherent strength. The MACD oscillator has also seen a positive crossover above its signal line followed by the RSI that is placed in a positive trajectory, affirming the uptrend in the counter.
BUY TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD | TARGET: Rs 860 | STOP LOSS: Rs 780
TATACONSUM is in a secular uptrend and is in the cycle of higher highs higher lows on all time frames. In the recent period, the stock has re-tested the previous swing high and has gradually started to surge higher. On the oscillator front, 14 period RSI is placed in a comfort zone and is expected to remain in an uptrend. From the risk-reward point of view, the stock is placed at a lucrative zone and is expected to see a strong up move in near future.
Discalimer: Osho Krishan is Sr. Manager – Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views expressed are personal.
