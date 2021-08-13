Osho Krishan picks 3 stocks flashing bullish signals on charts; check here

-
BUY HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD | TARGET: 2500 | STOP LOSS: 2300
HINDUNILVR is placed in an upward trending channel on the weekly time frame in which it is currently placed near the lower line, historically this has acted as a strong support base. Also on the daily time frame, the stock is hovering near 21 DEMA and is in the cycle of higher highs higher bottoms on a wider time frame, and is placed above the mean of the Bollinger band (20, 2) affirming the bullish stance in the counter.
BUY NAM-INDIA | TARGET: 405 | STOP LOSS: 370
The primary trend of the stock is upwards whereas, the recent correction has made it lucrative for short-term investors. On technical parameters, the stock has been situated at the lower band of the Bollinger that even coincides with the previous swing highs suggesting a strong nearby support zone for the counter. From a risk-reward point of view, the stock could be seen to get accumulated from a short to medium-term perspective.
BUY GRINDWELL | TARGET: 1320 | STOP LOSS: 1170
GRINDWELL is in a secular uptrend and is currently placed above all its major exponential moving averages suggesting inherent strength. On the oscillator front, 14 period RSI has seen a resurgence from the lower levels and has witnessed positive crossover. Even the counter has recoiled from the lower band of the Bollinger (20, 2) affirming a bullish stance in the counter. Even looking at the risk-reward ratio the stock seems to be placed at a lucrative zone.
Note: All prices are in Rs.
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager – equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views expressed are personal.
