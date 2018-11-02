JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

IGL extends gain on plan to take over the natural gas supply in Gurugram
Business Standard

Paint, tyre, aviation stocks gain due to fall in crude oil prices

Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Shalimar Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints, JK Tyre, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Apollo Tyre, Balkrishna Industries and Ceat were trading more than 4% higher on the BSE

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Paint, tyre, aviation stocks gain on fall in oil prices

Shares of aviation, tyre and paint manufacturing companies were trading higher by up to 11% on the BSE in early morning trade on Friday due to a fall in crude oil prices.

Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Shalimar Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints, JK Tyre, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Ceat were trading higher more than 4% as the extension of a low oil price scenario augurs well for their crude-related raw material expenses. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.4% at 34,918 points at 10:10 AM.


Most the companies from these sectors, thus far reported their September quarter earnings, have posted a weak set of numbers due to a significant increase in input costs led by rupee depreciation and higher crude prices, which impacted the net profit.

Brent and US crude posted their biggest monthly percentage decline since July 2016 in October, with Brent down 8.8% for the month and US crude losing nearly 11%.

Oil prices fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session, pressured by signs of rising supply and by growing concerns that demand may weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown, a Reuters report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, India is close to a deal with the US that will allow it to continue buying crude oil from Iran without attracting any sanction after it agreed to cut imports and escrow payments, CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

A fall in crude oil prices helps improve margins of paint companies, as half of the raw material in paints is dependent on crude oil. The airline companies benefit from the fall in the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which constitutes their main expense.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)

JK TYRE & INDUST

 112.00 103.90 7.80
BERGER PAINTS 313.05 292.00 7.21
SHALIMAR PAINTS 101.50 94.80 7.07
KANSAI NEROLAC 404.50 378.05 7.00

C P C L

 275.90 259.65 6.26
SPICEJET 81.80 77.70 5.28
B P C L 296.75 283.25 4.77
HERO MOTOCORP 2920.00 2791.45 4.61
CEAT 1208.00 1156.40 4.46
EICHER MOTORS 22950.45 21985.65 4.39
ASIAN PAINTS 1270.45 1217.20 4.37
I O C L 147.35 141.35 4.24
M & M 786.00 755.25 4.07
INTERGLOBE AVIAT 963.05 926.70 3.92
BALKRISHNA INDS 1174.30 1130.45 3.88
APOLLO TYRES 226.50 218.30 3.76
JET AIRWAYS 233.00 224.85 3.62
MARUTI SUZUKI 6945.10 6709.60 3.51
BAJAJ AUTO 2681.20 2596.10 3.28
TATA MOTORS 184.60 178.75 3.27

First Published: Fri, November 02 2018. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements