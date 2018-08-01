Paper stocks rally: JK Paper surges 13% on strong Q1 results

JUST IN
De Beers building blockchain to track diamonds from mine to customer
Star Paper Mills, West Coast Paper, NR Agarwal Industries, Ruchira Papers, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers and Seshasayee Paper & Boards were up in the range of 3% to 8% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of paper manufacturers were trading higher by up to 13% in otherwise subdued market on Wednesday after JK Paper reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).

JK Paper has rallied 13% to Rs 143 on the BSE after the company reported 58% jumped in net profit at Rs 951 million in Q1FY19 on back of strong operational performance. It had profit of Rs 601 million in year ago quarter. Gross revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased 18.5% at Rs 8,526 million against Rs 7,201 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved 203 bps at 24.18% from 22.15% in year ago quarter.

Besides JK Paper, Star Paper Mills, West Coast Paper, NR Agarwal Industries, Ruchira Papers,Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers and Seshasayee Paper & Boards were up in the range of 3% to 8% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.13% lower at 37,557 points at 11:55 am.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
JK PAPER 142.90 126.50 12.96
STAR PAPER MILLS 205.40 182.70 12.42
WEST COAST PAPER 302.00 277.35 8.89
SHREYANS INDS. 155.50 143.65 8.25
N R AGARWAL INDS 454.75 421.10 7.99
RUCHIRA PAPERS 126.00 117.55 7.19
SH. KARTHIK PAP. 15.00 14.00 7.14
PUDUMJEE PAPER 27.00 25.25 6.93
KUANTUM PAPERS 715.00 670.00 6.72
T N NEWSPRINT 283.45 265.85 6.62
BALLARPUR INDS. 10.25 9.70 5.67
MOHIT PAPER 12.60 12.00 5.00
MALU PAPER 47.25 45.00 5.00
SANGAL PAPERS 134.40 128.00 5.00
BALKRISHNA PAPER 72.70 69.30 4.91
BIO GREEN PAPERS 6.87 6.55 4.89
SH. KRISHNA PAP. 21.90 20.90 4.78
EMAMI PAPER 235.25 224.65 4.72
GENUS PAPER & BO 12.52 12.00 4.33
INTERNAT. PAPER 363.50 349.30 4.07

First Published: Wed, August 01 2018. 12:07 IST

