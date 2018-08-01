Paper stocks rally: JK Paper surges 13% on strong Q1 results

-
ALSO READ
JK Paper, West Coast Paper, others set to script record profits in FY18
Paper firms raise prices by 2-3% due to increase in raw material costs
JK Paper set to invest Rs 14.5 billion to expand capacity at Gujarat plant
NCLT approves J K Papers' resolution plan for revival of Sirpur Paper Mills
Paper industry seeks import restrictions to thwart China, Asean threat
-
JK Paper has rallied 13% to Rs 143 on the BSE after the company reported 58% jumped in net profit at Rs 951 million in Q1FY19 on back of strong operational performance. It had profit of Rs 601 million in year ago quarter. Gross revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased 18.5% at Rs 8,526 million against Rs 7,201 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved 203 bps at 24.18% from 22.15% in year ago quarter.
Besides JK Paper, Star Paper Mills, West Coast Paper, NR Agarwal Industries, Ruchira Papers,Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers and Seshasayee Paper & Boards were up in the range of 3% to 8% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.13% lower at 37,557 points at 11:55 am.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|JK PAPER
|142.90
|126.50
|12.96
|STAR PAPER MILLS
|205.40
|182.70
|12.42
|WEST COAST PAPER
|302.00
|277.35
|8.89
|SHREYANS INDS.
|155.50
|143.65
|8.25
|N R AGARWAL INDS
|454.75
|421.10
|7.99
|RUCHIRA PAPERS
|126.00
|117.55
|7.19
|SH. KARTHIK PAP.
|15.00
|14.00
|7.14
|PUDUMJEE PAPER
|27.00
|25.25
|6.93
|KUANTUM PAPERS
|715.00
|670.00
|6.72
|T N NEWSPRINT
|283.45
|265.85
|6.62
|BALLARPUR INDS.
|10.25
|9.70
|5.67
|MOHIT PAPER
|12.60
|12.00
|5.00
|MALU PAPER
|47.25
|45.00
|5.00
|SANGAL PAPERS
|134.40
|128.00
|5.00
|BALKRISHNA PAPER
|72.70
|69.30
|4.91
|BIO GREEN PAPERS
|6.87
|6.55
|4.89
|SH. KRISHNA PAP.
|21.90
|20.90
|4.78
|EMAMI PAPER
|235.25
|224.65
|4.72
|GENUS PAPER & BO
|12.52
|12.00
|4.33
|INTERNAT. PAPER
|363.50
|349.30
|4.07
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU