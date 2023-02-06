Patanjali Foods recovers 10% from low after over 20% fall in 8 trading days

Shares of Patanjali Foods moved higher by nearly 5 per cent to Rs 948.90, recovering 10 per cent from its low of Rs 865 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. In past eight trading days, the stock of Baba Ramdev-backed FMCG company had slipped 21 per cent from a level of Rs 1,206.45 on January 24, 2023.

At 11:54 AM; Patanjali Foods traded 4 per cent higher at Rs 943.50, as compared to 0.66 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.4 times today. A combined 363,000 equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Currently, Patanjali Foods traded under the T group on the BSE. In the T2T segment, each trade has to result in delivery and no intra-day netting of positions is allowed.

Patanjali Foods has underperformed the market in recent past. In past one week, the stock was down 11 per cent, as compared to 1.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In one month, it declined 20 per cent, as against nearly 1 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Further, in past three months, it slipped 31 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,495 on September 22, 2022.

The recent underperformance is partly attributed to government's decision to discontinue import of crude soybean oil under tariff rate quota (TRQ) from April 1 this year.