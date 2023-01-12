JUST IN
Food security scheme to cover 800 mn poor named as PMGKAY: Centre
Central govt tweaking compressed biogas scheme for better results
Cabinet nod for setting up of three new multi-state cooperative societies
CBIC to release list of identified goods to check undervaluation of imports
At Rs 14.71 trn, direct tax collection hits 86.6% of FY23 target by Jan 10
MP will play vital role in India's developmental journey, says PM at GIS
Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr to promote RuPay debit card, BHIM transactions
Andhra releases Rs 395 crore towards interest-free loans for traders
India, Japan to unite for digital transformation in green mobility: Gadkari
Hiring activity in white collar professional segment rise by 4% in Dec
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Food security scheme to cover 800 mn poor named as PMGKAY: Centre
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt to discontinue import of crude soybean oil under tariff rate quota

TRQ is a quota for a volume of imports that will enter India at specified or nil duty, but after the quota is reached, the normal tariff applies to additional imports

Topics
import | soyabean | Oil imports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

soyabean
Image via Shutterstock

The government on Wednesday said that it has decided to discontinue import of crude soybean oil under tariff rate quota (TRQ) from April 1 this year.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of imports that will enter India at specified or nil duty, but after the quota is reached, the normal tariff applies to additional imports.

"Last date for import of crude soybean oil under TRQ has been revised to March 31, 2023. Further, no allocation of TRQs for import of crude soybean oil shall be made for 2023-24," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

The government has earlier exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on 20 lakh metric tonnes yearly import of crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil each, to ease domestic prices.

The duty-free import of 20 lakh MT per year was earlier applicable for two financial years -- 2022-23 and 2023-24 -- for crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil. Now it is applicable only for crude sunflower seed oil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on import

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 00:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.