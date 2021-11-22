Paytm plunges 36% against issue price; Fino Payments Bank falls for 5th day

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, and continued to trade under pressure, falling up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade, after a weak market debut last week.

The stock of slipped 12 per cent to Rs 1,370 on the BSE, extending its 27 per cent decline on Thursday. With today's fall, the stock has fallen 36 per cent against its issue price of Rs 2,150 as investors remain cautious on the company's lofty valuation and remain sceptical about its business model.

is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. It is the largest payments platform in India, with a GMV of around Rs 4 trillion in financial year 2020-21 (FY21). The company offers consumers & merchants, technology-led, easy-to-use digital product and services as well as easy and inclusive access to financial service.

"The company has a huge customer base with strong brand positioning and it has an early mover advantage in digital payment services however it is still a loss-making company and very aggressively priced therefore we saw a tepid response in terms of subscriptions. It is difficult to value such kind companies for time being but by the time market will understand the way to value such kinds of businesses where the market will focus on how fast it will become profitable and how well it will use its strength to explore new businesses like Credit card and Payment banking," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Meanwhile, the stock of Fino Payments Bank, too, dipped 12 per cent to Rs 395.55 on the BSE in the intra-day trade today. The stock continued to trade lower for the fifth straight day. The stock had debuted on November 12, 2021.

had debuted at Rs 545.25, a 4 per cent discount to its issue price of Rs 577 per share. Currently, the stock is down 31 per cent from its issue price. is a fintech company offering a diverse range of financial products and services that are primarily digital and have a payments focus.