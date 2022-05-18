Policyholders who missed out on allotment will pick up LIC shares: MR Kumar

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India debuted on the bourses on Tuesday and closed about 8 per cent below their discount. M R KUMAR, chairperson, LIC, speaks to Subrata Panda about the listing of the insurance behemoth, plans in terms of products and distribution strategy, and how LIC intends to increase profitability. Edited excerpts: How do you view the discount at which the shares got listed? Markets were very jittery.

We were not expecting a big listing. It will pick up as we go along. I am sure a lot of people, especially policyholders who missed out on the allotment, will ...