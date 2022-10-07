Price of 24-carat gold rises Rs 100; silver unchanged at Rs 61,500

-
Gold prices rose marginally in Friday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 52,200, up Rs 100 from yesterday's close. The price of silver fell Rs 500 to Rs 61,500 per kg.
Meanwhile, ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,850, after a decline of Rs 100.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,200 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,850, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 52,360 and Rs 48,000 per 10 gm, respectively.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,800 and Rs 48,400, respectively.
Gold prices held steady on Friday ahead of the US jobs report that could help investors gauge the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path, and were headed for their biggest weekly gain since March.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,709.69 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT.
Prices have risen about 3 per cent so far in the week, helped by a retreat in the dollar and Treasury yields from multi-year peaks.
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 07:54 IST
