Price of 24-carat gold rises Rs 100; silver unchanged at Rs 61,500

rose marginally in Friday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 52,200, up Rs 100 from yesterday's close. The price of silver fell Rs 500 to Rs 61,500 per kg.

Meanwhile, ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,850, after a decline of Rs 100.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,200 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,850, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 52,360 and Rs 48,000 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,800 and Rs 48,400, respectively.

held steady on Friday ahead of the US jobs report that could help investors gauge the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path, and were headed for their biggest weekly gain since March.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,709.69 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT.

Prices have risen about 3 per cent so far in the week, helped by a retreat in the dollar and Treasury yields from multi-year peaks.