Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects files papers with Sebi for Rs 250-cr IPO

-
ALSO READ
Despite teething issues, e-filing process largely smooth: CBDT spokesperson
Things to remember as you rush to file your return ahead of December 31
Changes in Income Tax return filing that you must know before setting out
Income-tax return and types of ITR forms
46.4 million income tax returns filed amid portal glitch complaints
-
Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of 20,066,269 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.
The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced.
Proceeds from fresh issuance will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
Pristine provides logistics infrastructure and services, pivoted around rail transportation networks. It also offers synergetic logistics infrastructure and services across the spectrum, including non-container, container, rail transportation and road transportation services.
It also helps in areas like integrated logistics solutions by offering, warehousing, storage and cargo handling, rail transportation, road transportation, and third-party logistics (3PL) services and identify these services as the company's key revenue streams.
ICICI Securities, JM Financial and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU