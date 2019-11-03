Promoter pledge disclosures continue to remain under the radar: Edelweiss

The market has turned wary of companies with high promoter pledging. Given the trend, it is critical to keep a tab on stocks which see large changes in share pledging.

According to data compiled by Edelweiss Research, Mphasis, Torrent Power, and Strides Pharma saw the highest quarter-on-quarter increase in promoter pledging during the three months ended September 2019. On the other hand, Adani Transmission, Granules India, and Triveni Turbine saw the biggest reduction. According to the brokerage, Max India, Max Financial, JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel are some of the stocks that have ...