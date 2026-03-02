Monday, March 02, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sterlite Technologies hits over 2-year high; stock price doubles in 5 weeks

Sterlite Technologies hits over 2-year high; stock price doubles in 5 weeks

Sterlite Technologies rallied 9% to ₹172.65 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market, and quoted at its highest level since September 2023.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Sterlite Tech stock up 100% in 5 weeks.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:35 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Sterlite Technologies share price today

 
The share price of Sterlite Technologies hit an over two-year of ₹172.65, as the stock rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.3 per cent at 80,228 at 02:49 PM.  In the past five weeks, the stock price of Sterlite Technologies has zoomed 100 per cent or doubled from ₹86.35 on January 27, 2026.
 
The stock price of the telecom equipment & accessories company surpassed its previous high of ₹171.70 touched on February 25, 2026. It now quotes at its highest level since September 2023. The stock had hit a record high of ₹291.25 on January 24, 2018.
 
 

What’s driving Sterlite Technologies stock price?

 
On February 3, 2026, Sterlite Technologies clarified that the company was not aware of any unpublished price sensitive information, which in its opinion may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the scrip, which is required to be intimated to the Stock Exchanges.
 
The company, from time to time, has made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges of such events, information etc. within stipulated timelines, it added.
 
Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in digital connectivity infrastructure serving telecom operators, data centers, citizen networks as well as large enterprises. The company operates through two business divisions, Optical Networking business, ONB, which gives it end-to-end play in optical fiber, fiber cable, specialty cables as well as connectivity. The company has digital and technology solutions at cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise SaaS, AI and product engineering.

Also Read

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

War worries! Yatra Online, Easy Trip Planners, ixigo, TBO TEK dip up to 14%

data centre

India to see exponential growth in data centre business: WD sales director

Ola Electric share price today

Ola Electric shares tank 16%, hit record low; stock down 86% from peak

Tejas Networks shares zooms 55% in 4 sessions

This Tata stock has surged 55% in 4 days; should buy more or book profit?

India VIX soars 20% on West Asia concerns

India VIX zooms 30% to nine-month high as West Asia tensions intensify

 
Meanwhile, on profitability, December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) EBITDA margin was 11.2 per cent, moderating versus earlier quarters due to tariff-related headwinds. In Q3FY26, the revenues came at ₹1,174 crore, reflecting a strong volume recovery and growth QoQ and YoY basis, the company said.
 
As on Q3FY26, the company’s open order book stood at ₹5,325 crore, up from ₹5,188 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting healthy order inflows and strong market confidence. Of this, ₹988 crore is slated for execution in the next quarter, while the remaining ₹4,337 crore is scheduled for execution over FY27 and beyond. This robust order pipeline provides strong revenue visibility and reinforces our growth outlook for the year, the company said.
 
The management expects strong recovery in the second half of fiscal 2026 with significant order additions in the first half of fiscal 2026. Additionally, the proportion of sales to the US has been increasing, driven by revival in demand. This is a positive development as the US market typically offers higher profitability owing to higher realisation and higher sales of value-added products. 
 
This shall lead to improvement in capacity utilization leading to better absorption of fixed costs and improved profitability such that recovery in operating margins will remain a key monitorable, Crisil Ratings said in the rating rationale.
 
With an increase in penetration of broadband services, ongoing rollout of 5G services, massive investments towards data centres, focus of the government on rural digitisation, approval of phase 3 of BharatNet project and implementation of Smart City projects and the BEAD Program in North America, the medium-term demand outlook is healthy, the rating agency said.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 2, 2026

Stock Market Crash: Sensex slumps 1048 pts to 6-mth low; Nifty ends at 24,866 on US-Iran war worries

Sebi

Sebi boosts tech-driven measures to curb scams, safeguard retail investors

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Monday mayhem: Sensex tanks 1,500 pts, Nifty below 24,800; key reasons

ipo market listing share market

Rajputana Stainless IPO opens March 9: Check price band, size, key dates

Sahaj Solar share price

Sahaj Solar shares hit 52-week low on withdrawal of share issue plan

Topics : 5G stock market trading Buzzing stocks Sterlite Technologies Cloud artifical intelligence Data centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamKuwait US Embassy in FirePersonal Finance