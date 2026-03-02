Swiggy share price today

The share price of the food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy hit an all-time low of ₹285.85, as the stock slipped 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day amid heavy volumes. The stock today fell below its previous low of ₹297 touched on May 13, 2025.

With today’s fall, Swiggy's market price has tanked 26 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2026 (CY26). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 6 per cent during the same period. Swiggy has more-than-halved from its record high level of ₹617 touched on December 23, 2024. It now quotes 27 per cent lower against its issue price of ₹390 per share. Swiggy made its stock market debut on November 13, 2024.

At 12:11 AM; Swiggy stock was quoting 4 per cent lower at ₹290.10, as compared to 1.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly two-fold with a combined 5.59 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Swiggy – Q3 earnings

Swiggy’s consolidated EBITDA was lower versus analysts' estimate due to higher-than-expected losses in the quick commerce (QC) division. However, the management is confident of getting to contribution breakeven in Q1FY27, which is in-line with their earlier guidance. In food delivery (FD), Swiggy saw acceleration in Gross Order Value (GOV) growth along with an improvement in margin. The decline in the stock price of Swiggy, analyst believes it is more than factoring in the increased competition in QC.

Amidst irrational competition, the company’s recent investments into lower consumer-side monetization have not yielded the desired incremental order-growth, especially at the bottom of the average order value or AOV-pyramid; and are being reviewed. The management said they have consciously chosen not to participate in deep-discount-driven, purely-volume-focussed growth that sacrifices AOVs and margins.

Brokerages view on Swiggy

Swiggy heightened continuous improvement in contribution margin (CM) through advertising, lower discounts and cost optimisation. In Q3FY26, Instamart reinvested most of the gains into business due to an increased competitive intensity. However, according to the company, these have resulted in limited gains and are being reviewed for cost efficiency and customer-stickiness. Instamart reiterated its guidance for CM breakeven in Q1FY27, analysts at BNP Paribas said in the Q3 result update.

Analysts have lowered quick commerce EBITDA margin assumptions for FY27/28E by 50-60bps which results in an increase in losses by 10 per cent/25 per cent. In food delivery, the brokerage firm has lowered EBITDA estimates by 20/30bps for FY27/28E. Swiggy currently operates at very thin profit margins and so a slight change in assumptions results in sharp changes in earnings estimates, analysts said.

Meanwhile, increased focus on profitability by QC will help pare losses as: a) Blinkit stands out, having sidestepped the price war, maintaining its edge and profitability discipline. b) Instamart's measured store expansion (contribution margin guidance retained by Q1FY27) emphasizes on aggressive pivot. c) IPO -bound Zepto may rationalize its discounting strategy in the near term to demonstrate a path to profitability, according to analysts at Elara Capital.

Any shift by quick commerce to sustain breakeven (for Eternal -backed Blinkit) and improve progress to contribution margin - breakeven (for Swiggy backed Instamart) will drive a valuation rerating, the brokerage firm said in Avenue Supermarts (DMart) company report. ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.