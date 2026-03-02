Monday, March 02, 2026 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric shares tank 16%, hit record low; stock down 86% from peak

Ola Electric shares tank 16%, hit record low; stock down 86% from peak

Ola Electric shares plunged 16 per cent today to hit a record low of ₹21.21. The stock is down 86 per cent from its peak as February Vahan registrations fell 47 per cent M-o-M to 3,968 units

Ola Electric share price today

Ola Electric share price has plummeted over 80 per cent from its all-time high level

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

From ₹157 to ₹21: Ola Electric's market-cap meltdown deepens

  Ola Electric shares reeled under selling pressure on Monday, plunging 16 per cent, as investors remained wary of the electric two-wheeler's growth outlook.
 
Stock of the Bhavish Aggarwal-owned Ola Electric slumped 15.9 per cent on the BSE, hitting a record low of ₹21.21 per share. At 1:40 PM, the shares were quoting 5.7 per cent lower at ₹23.78 per share, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex index. The company's market cap stands at ₹10,568 crore.
 
Close to 7.65 million shares have changed hands on Ola’s counter so far on the BSE, against a two-week average volume of 8.92 million shares.
 
 
Ola Electric shares have slipped 20.2 per cent in the last month, while they have crashed 55.68 per cent in one year. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index has rallied 8.9 per cent in one year.
 

Ola Electric launches ‘Ola Insiders’

The stock of the electric two-wheeler maker failed to rise on the bourses even as the company launched an ‘Ola Insiders’ programme.

Also Read

Tejas Networks shares zooms 55% in 4 sessions

This Tata stock has surged 55% in 4 days; should buy more or book profit?

India VIX soars 20% on West Asia concerns

India VIX zooms 30% to nine-month high as West Asia tensions intensify

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Monday mayhem: Sensex tanks 1,500 pts, Nifty below 24,800; key reasons

ipo market listing share market

Rajputana Stainless IPO opens March 9: Check price band, size, key dates

Sahaj Solar share price

Sahaj Solar shares hit 52-week low on withdrawal of share issue plan

 
On Sunday, the company launched an exclusive community programme for its existing customers to ‘unlock’ benefits, including vehicle upgrade, add-on and referrals.
 
Under the programme, existing Ola customers can upgrade their Gen 1 and Gen 2 scooters and receive benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the latest Gen 3 S1 portfolio and Roadster motorcycles, including the 4680 Bharat Cell variants.
 
Besides, existing Ola customers can avail benefits of up to ₹20,000 (including cashback and MoveOS upgrades) when adding another Ola vehicle under the same registered name.
 
Lastly, customers can avail referral benefits and earn up to ₹5,000 in Ola credits upon successful delivery. The referred buyer will also receive a ₹1,000 cashback.
 

Ola Electric’s failed stock market journey

Ola Electric debuted on the stock exchanges on August 9, 2024. The stock listed at ₹76 – at par with its IPO issue price.
 
Though the stock rallied for some time following its listing, it began its downward trajectory in October that year amid concerns of market share loss in EV sales, financial headwinds, regulatory scrutiny, and disappointing deliveries.
 
From its record high price of ₹157.53, touched on August 20, 2024, the stock is now down a whopping 86.53 per cent.
 
Fundamental concerns persist at the counter. As per the latest data available on the government’s Vahan website, Ola Electric’s electric two-wheeler registrations plunged sharply in February 2026.
 
Ola Electric registered just 3,968 units in February this year, a 47 per cent month-on-month decline from January. With this, the company’s market share fell to a paltry 3.5 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment for the month.
 
The company has also slipped out of the top five EV two-wheeler sellers in India in terms of retail registrations. TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp, and Ampere are the top five electric 2-wheeler sellers.
 
The decline in February sales comes amid reports that the company is planning to cut its store network to around 550 outlets by the end of March.
 
At its peak, Ola Electric had roughly 4,000 offline retail outlets in India. As of December 2025, Ola Electric said it had reduced the number of operational units to about 700.
 
Meanwhile, reports also suggest several Ola stores have already shut down and employees at some locations have been asked to leave.
 
In Q3FY26, Ola reported a net loss of ₹487 crore with a revenue of ₹470 crore.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 2, 2026

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 1400 pts, Nifty below 24800; Oil stocks fall as Brent jumps 9%

power, energy

JM Financial picks Adani Power, Tata Power among top summer utility bets

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy hits all-time low; stock tanks 26% thus far in CY2026

Fino Payments Bank share price today, March 2, 2026

Fino Payments Bank share price plunges 20% in two sessions; here's why

US-Israel-Iran war: Indian stock market takes a knock, 67% of Nifty 500 stock fall below 200-day moving averages.

3 out of 5 Nifty 500 stocks below 200-DMA; buy for the long term: Analysts

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Markets Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchJapan Visa Updates