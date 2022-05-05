Prudent Corporate Advisory Services fixes IPO price at Rs 595-630 per share

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC quarterly profit rises to Rs 158.5 crore
Mobile industry vital for India to be $5 trn economy by 2025: K M Birla
Latent View Analytics mobilises Rs 267 crore from anchor investors
Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 net profit up over three-folds at Rs 196.80 crore
Adani, KKR, Piramal among 14 prominent bidders for Reliance Capital
-
Retail wealth management firm Prudent Corporate Advisory Services on Thursday set a price band of Rs 595-630 per share for its Rs 539-crore initial public offering (IPO).
The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription on May 10 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on May 9, according to the company.
The initial share-sale of 85,49,340 equity shares comprises an offer for sale of 82,81,340 equity shares by Wagner Ltd and up to 2,68,000 equity shares by Shirish Patel.
At present, investor Wagner owns 39.91 per cent shareholding, and Shirish Patel, a Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, has 3.15 per cent stake.
At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around Rs 538.61 crore via IPO.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services group (excluding banks) in India and is amongst the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received.
It offers a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and has presence across both online and offline channels.
Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors. Besides, equity shares worth up to Rs 6.5 crore have been reserved for employees.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 23 shares and in multiples thereof.
As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets under management (AUM) from the mutual fund distribution business stood at Rs 48,411.5 crore with 92.14 per cent of their total AUM being equity oriented.
The company provides wealth management services to 1,351,274 unique retail investors through 23,262 mutual fund distributors on their business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) platform and are spread across 110 locations in 20 states.
The number of AMFI Registration Number (ARN) holders empanelled with them stands at 23,262, representing 18.46 per cent of the industry.
ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU