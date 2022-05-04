LIC IPO sees 27% subscription in two hours, muted non-institutional demand

-
ALSO READ
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
Supriya Lifescience IPO to open on Dec 16; price band at Rs 265-274/share
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
LIC board to meet Tuesday for IPO dates, issue likely opens May 4
LIC IPO: Analysts worried about timing, but expect issue to sail through
-
The initial public offering of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) opened for subscription on May 4 and by the first two hours, around 27 per cent of the shares up for sale were subscribed, with policyholders and employee’s driving the subscription along with retail investors.
At 12:00 noon, policyholders had subscribed 95 per cent of the shares reserved for them, employees had bid for 46 per cent of the shares reserved for them, and retail investors had subscribed to 30 per cent of the shares reserved for them.
The non-institutional category, consisting of corporates, individuals, and others has seen muted demand, with only 5 per cent subscription so far.
The insurer’s IPO will remain open from May 4 to May 9. The government is looking to raise Rs 20,557 crore from the share sale by diluting 3.5 per cent of its stake in the insurance behemoth, instead of 5 per cent proposed earlier, due to volatile market conditions amid geopolitical tensions in Europe.
LIC on Monday raised Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors ahead of its mega IPO, with 71 per cent of the amount coming from domestic mutual funds (MFs). In total, the state-owned insurance giant allotted nearly 59.3 million shares to 123 investors at Rs 949 apiece.
“Out of the total allocation of 59,296,853 equity shares to the anchor investors, 42,173,610 equity shares (71 per cent of the total allocation) were allotted to 15 domestic mutual funds through 99 schemes,” LIC said in a stock exchange disclosure.
SBI Mutual Fund subscribed to shares worth over Rs 1,000 crore via four different schemes. ICICI Prudential MF subscribed to shares worth over Rs 700 crore through over half a dozen schemes and HDFC MF subscribed to shares worth over Rs 650 crore of the insurer via 10 different schemes. Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and Axis MF were other major subscribers among domestic fund houses.
Among foreign funds, the Singapore government’s sovereign wealth fund (GIC) subscribed to shares worth over Rs 400 crore through three funds and BNP Investments subscribed to shares worth nearly Rs 450 crore.
A little over Rs 1,600 crore came from overseas funds. The low demand from foreign funds is on the back of ongoing risk aversion among foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). So far this year, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold shares worth Rs 1.3 trillion ($17.3 billion), according to data provided by NSDL.
Despite the reduced size, LIC’s IPO will be India’s biggest ever, surpassing the Rs 18,300-crore IPO by One97 Communications (Paytm) in November 2021. The digital payments major, however, had a larger anchor book, worth Rs 8,235 crore. This was because Paytm didn’t meet the profitability criteria and hence had to set aside a larger portion of shares for institutional investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU