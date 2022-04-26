Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC quarterly profit rises to Rs 158.5 crore

on Tuesday reported a one per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 158.5 crore in the three months ended March 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 156.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to a filing to the stock exchanges.

Revenue from operations rose 3 per cent to Rs 323.5 crore in the quarter under review. The same stood at Rs 315.3 crore in the three months ended March 2021.

For FY22, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,293 crore, up 21 per cent and PAT was at Rs 672.8 crore, an increase of 28 per cent from the preceding fiscal.

is the fourth largest asset management company in the country with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 2.96 lakh crore.

It is a joint venture between the and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.

