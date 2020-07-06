Race for next Sebi chief hots up again as Tyagi tenure ends next month

The race to head market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is hotting up once again with current chaiman Ajay Tyagi’s tenure set to end next month.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s (IBBI) chief Madhusudan Sahoo and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) whole-time member (WTM) Madhabi Puri Buch are believed to be the top contenders to succeed Tyagi.

Besides, former corporate affair secretary Injeti Srinivas and few more officials from finance and corporate affairs ministry are learnt to be in the race.

Text messages sent to Sahoo and Buch remained unanswered.

The government had narrowed down on some of these names in February ahead of the end of Tyagi's three-year tenure on February 28. However, he was granted a six-month extension to ensure continuity at amid the spread of covid-19 disease in China and fears of global spread.





Before joining the board of newly enacted Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016, Sahoo served as a member at anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI). He was appointed as chairperson of IBBI for five years in September 2016, and has another one year to complete his tenure at the Insolvency board.

Sahoo also has good capital market track record having served as WTM He has conceptualised, designed and steered major reforms such as dematerialisation of securities (1995), architecture of regulator and regulatory tribunal (1995), trading of derivatives (1999) and so on. He is credited with a few landmark orders, including disgorgement, and settlement of securities market infractions, and was head of the panel to issue framework for overseas listings.

The final call on the appointment will be taken by the two-member appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The notification in this regard will come by end of this month, said one of the person cited above.

Buch, on the other hand, if selected would be the first woman to head She was also the first woman whole-time member at the market regulator in March 2017.

Buch started her career with ICICI Bank and went on to become managing director and chief executive of ICICI Securities in February 2009. In 2011, she joined Greater Pacific Capital in Singapore. Prior to her stint at Sebi, she worked at New Development Bank in Shanghai.

Another contender in the fray is corporate affairs ministry, Injeti Srinivas, who had played a crucial role in shaping government’s bankruptcy reforms as also thousands of listed companies.