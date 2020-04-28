Raw material prices, cost controls prop up Ambuja Cements, ACC's March qtr

Ambuja Cements, like its subsidiary ACC, posted a strong operating performance for the March quarter (Q1) on Monday post market hours, even as the cement makers sales volume came under pressure. Ambuja’s sales volumes, impacted by Covid-19-led disruption, at 5.77 million tonnes (MT) declined by 10 per cent year-on-year in Q1 (both companies follow January-December accounting year), while soft raw material prices and cost controls helped boost operating margins, realisations too, were better.

Ambuja’s predominant exposure to northern and Central India as well as Gujarat, which have seen stronger realisations compared to East India and South India helped. Ambuja was able to report higher per tonne realisations as compared to ACC. Average realisation, which stood at Rs 4,792 per tonne, was up 7.2 per cent year-on-year and 3.2 per cent sequentially in Q1.



Improving realisations cushioned the decline in sales volume, and hence net sales were down only 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,760 crore.



At the operating level, while coking coal prices have continued to decline, pet coke and diesel prices too, have fallen. This helped lower the per tonne energy and logistic costs by Rs 135 and Rs 21, respectively in Q1.



Thus, operating profit improved 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 603 crore. Adjusted for Rs 67.5 crore of other operating income, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), according to analysts' estimates, at Rs 534 crore grew strongly by 40 per cent year-on-year and 19 per cent sequentially. Consequently, per tonne profitability at Rs 928 was sharply higher than Rs 601 seen a year back and Rs 687 in December 2019 quarter. The results were ahead of analysts' estimates. However, the stocks slipped in trade on Tuesday due to uncertainty over further extension of lockdown.



ACC, too, had seen similar improvement in operating performance despite pressure on volumes, according to its results that were announced last week. Its Ebitda at Rs 517 crore had grown by 12 per cent year-on-year, while operating profit per tonne stood at Rs 741 versus Rs 579 a year ago and Rs 539 in December 2019 quarter.



However, profitability improvement for ACC was led more by softer input prices and cost optimisation measures, than realisations. ACC, being a pan-India player, did feel the heat of soft in South India and other adjoining regions. Thus, its realisation per tonne improved only marginally by 0.9 per cent sequentially, while the same were down by 0.3 per cent on year-on-year basis.



Ambuja’s net profit at Rs 399 crore grew 6.3 per cent year-on-year, after adjusting for one offs/exceptional items. Binod Modi at Reliance Securities, post results, said that Ambuja's performance is a beat on all parameters, mainly led by improvement in operating cost and superior realisation.



Moving forward, Ambuja remains better placed as compared to ACC in terms of exposure to regions which are not seeing over capacity and thereby pushing down realisations. The cushion to realisations remains important at a time when demand is under pressure and there is uncertainty on resumption of construction activities. Analysts feel that even if the lockdown is lifted soon, April and May will still be a washout, while monsoon would impact construction activities from mid-June onwards. Hence, for all practical purpose, one may see a major demand uptick only in October, post monsoon season.



The positive for both, ACC and Ambuja, is that their capacities can also come on stream by then. While ACC is likely to start commissioning its capacity expansion in Chattisgarh, Ambuja Cements is targeting completion of its 4.5 MT per annum capacity (3.1 MT clinker and 1.6 MT grinding) at Marwar in Rajasthan by December 2020. This can further strengthen Ambuja's presence in key North Central and Gujarat



Both companies have a strong balance sheet and this will make them a defensive bet in current subdued demand environment, says Kunal Shah at YES Securities. Trading at about 25 per cent discount to replacement cost, stock valuations too are compelling.



Overall, the lined up capacity expansions, stable cost structure and attractive valuations may aid further upside for ACC and Ambuja.