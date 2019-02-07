RBI monetary policy: Gains likely for auto firms, NBFCs from repo rate cut

The monetary policy committee’s 25 basis point rate cut, announced on Thursday, is expected to rub off positively on interest rate sensitives. While the impact on different sectors is expected to be varied, key beneficiaries may include auto, consumer durables and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Pankaj Murarka of Renaissance Investment Managers said that the rate cut will help revive demand in sectors such as auto, which has been sluggish due to rising fuel prices, higher rates and higher product costs. While two wheeler and passenger vehicle demand should see ...