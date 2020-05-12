Realisation concerns deepen for NMDC after company cuts prices again

After cutting iron ore prices by 15-16 per cent in April, NMDC has made similar price cuts in May. The Street is worried with the latest action given that NMDC saw its April sales dip by almost half to 1.38 million tonne (MT) from 2.7 MT a year ago, despite the price cuts made earlier.

While there are not many challenges for the country’s largest iron ore player on the production front, with mining coming under essential services, it is the demand disruption for end products (steel) against the backdrop of the Covid-19-led disruption that has been intense, and has pulled down its sales.

Not surprisingly, the stock, which had rebounded by almost 30 per cent from March lows to Rs 83 in April, has given up almost half the gains. The share price rebound in April was also led by restart of activities in China, which was seen providing some respite to international iron ore prices. And, there is some impact visible, with per tonne iron ore prices, ex-China, which had corrected from $96 levels in January to $80 by end of March, now hovering around $86.

However, despite rising international iron ore prices, challenges in domestic arena have forced NMDC to cut prices again. Domestic steel sales volumes have remained deeply impacted, with almost negligible sales for long and flat products during April. The May month also is likely to be a washout.



Analysts say, India has never faced such high demand uncertainty and domestic steel consumption is set to dip 13 per cent year-on-year in FY21. On the mining front, demand pangs are expected to be severe as well, with volumes and margins dipping to a lifetime low, say analysts at Edelweiss. But, will price cuts help lift volumes? Analysts believe that it is unlikely to help improve NMDC's sales. In fact, it will only hurt realisations.



Other concerns include the resumption of NMDC's Donimalai mines, which brokerages had been factoring in their estimates to start from second half of FY21. The lease renewal for the 7 MT per annum Donimalai mine by the Karnataka state government was expected in FY20, but there is little clarity yet on the timelines.



The company may also see delays in the commissioning of its 3 MT per annum steel plant at Nagarnar (Chhattisgarh), says IIFL. The brokerage had already cut its FY21 and FY22 Ebitda estimates by 19-29 per cent due to Covid-19 related disruption. The only comforting factor currently is NMDC's cash surplus (and debt free) status.