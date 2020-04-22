Realty fund managers cautious about investments after coronavirus lockdown

Real estate fund managers have contrasting strategies in terms of investing in the coming months once the is lifted.

While some looking to stay away from investing in short to medium term, others want to move ahead cautiously.

Motilal Oswal Real Estate, part of Motilal Oswal Private Equity, is one such fund manager which does not want to make any new commitments. It recently raised Rs 1,150 crore domestic real estate fund.

“As we have recently raised a fund, we will not be looking at new commitments at least over the next 12 months,” said Sharad Mittal, Director and CEO at Motilal Oswal Real Estate.

“At this point in time, our priority would be to focus on managing our existing portfolio,” he added.

However, the real estate fund of Axis Asset Management wants to continue with investing its funds.

“We have funds, we want to deploy. It all depends on whether projects are viable and cashflows are there,” said Balaji Rao, partner-real estate at Axis AMC, adding everything will be same but they have to assess the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.





Sunil Rohokale , managing director at ASK group said there were some green shoots since November last year in the residential of Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi but the entire Covid-19 and has impacted the recovery.

“It will take 3-6 months for the sector to reach the pre March levels,” he said, adding that long term investors will come back to residential properties in the next six months.

Motilal’s Mittal said that with demand being muted for at least the next six months, developers would face severe cashflow challenges which could slow down the pace of construction further. “This could lead to projects being delayed by at least four to six months and depending on the pace of recovery of the entire economy, this could extend up to nine to 12 months too,” Mittal said.



He added that developers who have allowed their labour to reverse migrate to their hometowns may face a significantly bigger challenge and they may witness project delays that go up to as high as 15 to 18 months.

March quarter of the current calendar year saw about 30 per cent decline in sales of residential properties in top cities, according to property consultant JLL India.

This is the second highest fall in residential sales in the last five years, after Q1, 2017 when the residential sales saw a decline of 37 per cent due to demonetization.