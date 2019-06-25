Retail investors are still wary of the markets: Edelweiss' Vinay Khattar

Even though key economic indicators suggest slow growth at present, VINAY KHATTAR, Head, Edelweiss Investment Research, tells Chirinjibi Thapa that some early signs of a probable economic growth revival have already sprouted. Edited excerpts: How do you see the markets playing out in the rest of the current financial year? What are the biggest near-term risks? We are currently bullish on the markets for two reasons.

First, easier monetary policy will act as a catalyst in improving nominal growth. Second, we expect earnings revival to take place, primarily driven by public sector ...