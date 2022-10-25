RIL: Bulls set eyes on Rs 3,500-mark as stock above support held since 2017

Reliance Industries delivered muted Q2 results owing to the newly introduced windfall profit tax and lower refining margins. While revenue from the business grew 32.4 per cent, while net profit witnessed a minor dip to Rs 13,656 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 13,680 crore in Q2FY22. Sequentially, the company's net profit was down 24 per cent from Rs 17,955 crore in the April-June quarter.
Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said the quarter saw record performance in the company's consumer businesses, which continue to scale new milestones every quarter. READ MORE
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 12:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU