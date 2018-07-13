RIL joins TCS in $100-bn market cap club; world's 8th biggest oil company

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the $100-billion market capitalisation club. TCS, currently valued at $110 billion, entered the club in April, while this is Mukesh Ambani-led company’s re-entry after more than a decade.

HDFC Bank, India's third most-valuable company, can join the two biggies if its stock appreciates another 18 per cent from current levels.