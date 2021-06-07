RInfra seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 550 cr on preferential basis

-
ALSO READ
RInfra completes stake sale in PKTCL to India Grid for Rs 900 crore
RInfra completes sale of DA Toll Road to Cube Highways at EV of Rs 3,600 cr
Reliance gets shareholders nod for hiving off O2C into separate unit
Reliance Capital's total outstanding debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore
99.99% RIL shareholders cast votes in favour of O2C biz demerger
-
Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 550.56 crore through issuance of shares on a preferential basis.
On Sunday, the company's board had approved a proposal to this effect.
"Notice is hereby given to the Members of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, for seeking consent of members of the company for transacting the special business by passing the ...resolutions through postal ballot...(for) issue of equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis," it said in a filing to BSE on Monday.
The board is authorised to create, offer, issue and allot from time to time, in one or more tranches, up to 8.88 crore equity shares of the company and/or warrants convertible into equivalent number of shares for cash at a price of Rs 62 per equity share of Rs 10 each or such other price as may be determined, the filing said.
The company on Sunday said the funds raised would be utilised for long-term resources for general corporate purposes, to fund future growth and also to reduce debt.
Of the Rs 550.56 crore proposed to be raised, about Rs 400 crore will come from the promoter group and Rs 150 crore from Varde Group, sources said.
RInfra is one of the leading infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU