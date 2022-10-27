JUST IN
Sebi's front-running investigations rise even as overall cases dip
Uncertainty on revenue growth, margin outlook hits Gland Pharma stock
Sebi clarifies on block mechanism facility pertaining to demat accounts
SJVN soars 11% on commissioning 75 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh
LT Foods surges 4%, hits new high on fund raising plan; up 12% in 3 days
Dabur to acquire 51% stake in Badshah Masala; stock rises 4%
Too early to write off 'king' dollar's dominance, says Wall Street
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume
Sun Pharma gains 2%, conquers Rs 1,000-mark after gap of over 7 years
NMDC trades ex-date for demerger; stock surges 14% on heavy volumes
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Uncertainty on revenue growth, margin outlook hits Gland Pharma stock
Business Standard

Sebi's front-running investigations rise even as overall cases dip

More probes were completed than in the previous year

Topics
SEBI | Securities and Exchange Board of India | Front Running

Khushboo Tiwari & Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
By the end of the previous financial year, Sebi had 1,149 cases pending in courts, of which 1,043 cases were older than two years

Investigations into front running increased even as the number of probes into other violations specified in the prohibition of fraudulent and unfair trade practices (PFUTP) regulations decreased.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 21:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.