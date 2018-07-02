JUST IN
Rupee gains 13 paise against US dollar on increased greenback selling

RITES makes decent debut, lists at Rs 190, up 2.7% from issue price

It had hit a high and low of Rs 205.75 and Rs 190 respectively, till now

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Railways consultancy firm RITES, the first state-owned firm to hit the IPO market in the current fiscal listed at Rs 190 on BSE and NSE, up 2.7% from its issue price of Rs 185 a share.

At 10:05 am, the stock was trading at Rs 203, up 6.55% and 9.43% with respect to open price and issue price respectively on BSE. On comparison the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.5% lower. The stock had hit a high and low of Rs 205.75 and Rs 190 respectively, till now.

The Rs 466-crore initial public offer garnered strong investor demand, with the issue getting subscribed more than 67 times. The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 71.72 times, non-institutional investors 194.56 times and retail investors 15.74 times.

The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 180-185 per share. The issue had consisted of offer for sale of 2.52 crore equity shares by the government.

RITES is a wholly owned government company, a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India and the only company having diversified services and geographical reach in this field under one roof, as per IRR Report.

Elara Capital (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, IDFC Bank and SBI Capital Markets were booking running lead managers to the issue.
