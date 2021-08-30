Rupee continues to rise on Fed Chair Powell's take on taper

The continued with its good run amid assurance that the global liquidity glut will continue for some more time and the US Federal Reserve would not be in a hurry to raise rates.

The rupee closed at 73.2925 a dollar, up from its previous close of 73.6950 a dollar. The rupee had closed strong on Friday last week ahead of the Jackson Hole speech of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not intervened on Friday, but on Tuesday, it stepped in to intervene to stem the rapid rise in rupee as a vast amount of dollars poured in onshore ahead of quarterly Index rebalancing of MSCI at the end of the month.

“There will be no inclusion or exclusion in MSCI index. Besides, there was a good amount of interest seen in local stock, and we saw dollar inflow on account of Axis Bank allotment of additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds,” said a senior currency dealer.

The rupee rose 0.57 per cent on Monday, following other Asian currencies that also gained against the dollar. The dollar witnessed a broad-based weakness with the dollar index falling below 93, from 93.15 level earlier. The index, which measure’s the greenback’s strength against major global currencies, was at around 92.60 level on Monday.

A strong pipeline of initial public offerings (IPO) and qualified institutional placement (QIP) will likely keep the dollar inflows strong, but the central bank will not allow the rupee to appreciate out of sync with other Asian currencies, experts say. The Reserve Bank, therefore, intervened to stem the appreciation on Monday.

Anindya Banerjee, deputy vice president, currency and derivatives at Kotak Securities said the USD-INR can touch even 73 levels as stocks and commodities rally and the US dollar gains.

“Broadly, any appreciating move is not favorable for the exporters and hence the RBI could try to keep it in a depreciating mode by building their dollar reserve kitty,” said Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex.

This is also an opportunity for the importers to cover their position.

“The volatility is likely to remain high and there are higher chances that the USDINR pair could recover back to 74-74.10 levels,” Pabari said.

The 10-year bond yields, meanwhile, fell 4 basis points to close at 6.22 per cent, taking cues from the US yields, which had softened after Powell’s speech.