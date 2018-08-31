Rupee falls 26 paise to hit record low; breaches 71-mark for first time

The on Friday slumped by 26 paise breach the historic low of 71 level for the first time against the US due to firming prices and strong month-end demand from

At the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local opened lower at 70.95 a dollar and slipped further to hit its lifetime low of 71 from its previous close of 70.74.

The pared some of the losses to touch a day's high of 70.85 but slumped in late trade to close at its lifetime trading low of 71.00, showing a loss of 26 paise or 0.37 per cent over the previous close.

Forex dealers said besides robust month-end demand for the American from oil importers, dollar's strength against its rival currencies on expectations of rising interest rates amid lingering Sino-US trade tensions, weighed on the domestic currency.

"The has made a new record low of 71 today on the back of rising prices in the international market. Emerging market currencies are under pressure, this has also weighed on the rupee. The dollar index continues to remain higher on expectations of aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve," Analyst, Shares and Stock Brokers said.

On Thursday, the rupee slid further by 15 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 70.74 to the dollar due to strong demand for the greenback from and surging prices stoking inflation fears.

Growing fears about rising inflation in amid and consistent outflow of foreign funds from the domestic equity market also weighed on the domestic currency.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was at USD 78 a barrel in early Asian trade.

Meanwhile, both the key indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their sixth straight week of gains by rising 393.27 points or 1.02 per cent, and 123.40 points or 1.07 per cent, respectively.

The rupee also fell against the pound sterling to finish slightly lower at Rs 92.12/14 per pound.