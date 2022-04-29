Rupee surges by 18 paise to close at 76.43 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
India's forex reserves down by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion
India's forex reserves fall $4.5 billion, worst weekly drop in a year
India's forex reserves down by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
Indian rupee surges 25 paise to close at 75.28 against US dollar
-
The rupee appreciated 18 paise to settle at 76.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a weak greenback overseas and fresh foreign fund inflows.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 76.62 against the US dollar. It moved in the range of 76.63 to 76.29 during the day trade.
The rupee finally closed at 76.43, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 76.61 against the US currency.
According to HDFC Securities Research Analyst Dilip Parmar, the rupee appreciated on the expectation of better inflows, a retreat in the dollar index and a rebound in risk assets.
"Market participants are expecting good inflows in LIC IPO after the recent oversubscription of Campus Activewear," Parmar said.
Moreover, the rupee has shown resilience among Asian currencies on the back of Central Bank intervention and inflows, he said.
"Dollar index is due for some consolidation under 104, given the technical indicators are registering some overbought readings. Bidders are waiting for a dip and positioning for a rally on the back of hawkish Federal Reserves and policy divergence with other developed nations," he noted.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.57 per cent lower at 103.03.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 460.19 points or 0.80 per cent lower at 57,060.87, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 142.50 points or 0.83 per cent to 17,102.55.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, inched up 1.78 per cent to USD 109.51 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 743.22 crore, according to stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU