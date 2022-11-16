JUST IN
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

RVNL, Rites, IRCTC: Rail-related stocks on fast track, can rally up to 16%

So far in 2022, Titagarh Wagons and Rail Vikas Nigam have zoomed 87 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively. Texmaco Rail and Rites too logged smart gains. IRCTC is the sole underperformer.

Topics
IRCTC | Rites Ltd | Buzzing stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Indian Railways cancelled 128 trains on Wednesday, August 24
Indian Railways

Shares of raliway-related stocks have witnessed a fabulous rally in recent trading sessions. Overall so far this calendar year, Titagarh Wagons and Rail Vikas Nigam were the top performers, up 87 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively. Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 56 per cent, while Rites and Ircon International gained 43 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was the only stock to have underperformed, down 10 per cent on a YTD basis.

The significant rally in railway stocks commenced in late August with select counters observing a significant jump in volume based buying. Specifically, Rail Vikas Nigam saw rise in daily volumes with the counter clocking the highest volume since November 2021. Likewise, RITES too experienced sharp spike daily volumes rise, a trend last seen in July 2020.

Read our full coverage on IRCTC

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:05 IST

`
