S&P BSE IPO index plunges 6%; 31 stocks hit lowest levels since listing

-
ALSO READ
Latent View sees bumper debut, lists at 169% premium against issue price
Latent View jump 2.5x on debut, ends at Rs 489 versus offer price of Rs 197
Latent View Analytics tops charts with 339 times subscription
Software firm Latent View Analytics jumps 2.5 times in stellar listing
Sensex ends up 198 pts, Nifty reclaims 17,500; Paytm zooms 10%
-
Shares of recently listed companies continued to be under pressure with the S&P BSE IPO index falling 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. The sharp downfall happened after market sentiment turned sour after the Russian military launched attack on Ukraine with reports of blasts in several major cities of the country.
The S&P BSE IPO index, the top loser among all major indices, was down 6 per cent at 9,293.40 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3 per cent at 55,448 points. In the past three months, the IPO index has tanked 31 per cent as against 5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.
Latent View Analytics, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, CarTrade Tech, Windlas Biotech, RateGain Travel Technologies and PB Fintech were down 7 per cent to 11 per cent on the BSE.
Besides these, a total of 31 stocks including Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Nazara Technologies, and Go Fashion (India) hit their respective lows since their listing on the BSE.
Among individual stocks, CarTrade Tech hit a new low of Rs 491, tanking 70 per cent from its issue price of Rs 1,618 per share. Moreover, shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, too, hit a new low of Rs 781, slipping 64 per cent against its issue price of 2,150 per share.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|Aditya AMC
|499.55
|490.00
|499.95
|27-Dec-21
|AGS Transact
|100.65
|98.00
|104.00
|22-Feb-22
|Ami Organics
|829.55
|811.80
|841.20
|14-Sep-21
|Anand Rathi Wea.
|550.20
|541.85
|543.20
|20-Dec-21
|Aptus Value Hou.
|330.35
|283.00
|295.85
|29-Nov-21
|Cartrade Tech
|498.05
|491.40
|530.00
|22-Feb-22
|Data Pattern
|590.15
|575.00
|584.00
|22-Feb-22
|Dodla Dairy
|415.00
|385.00
|418.10
|22-Feb-22
|Fino Payments
|249.75
|248.00
|266.00
|23-Feb-22
|G R Infraproject
|1370.05
|1331.45
|1354.20
|22-Feb-22
|Glenmark Life
|450.00
|444.70
|466.55
|22-Feb-22
|Go Fashion (I)
|901.75
|869.25
|885.95
|22-Feb-22
|Heranba Inds
|565.85
|560.45
|597.00
|22-Feb-22
|India Pesticides
|273.00
|271.35
|287.10
|22-Feb-22
|Krsnaa Diagnost.
|545.35
|544.25
|579.15
|21-Feb-22
|Latent View
|378.50
|378.00
|417.55
|22-Feb-22
|Medplus Health
|951.15
|922.40
|930.85
|22-Feb-22
|Nuvoco Vistas
|305.20
|305.05
|322.00
|22-Feb-22
|One 97
|786.95
|781.00
|782.30
|22-Feb-22
|PB Fintech.
|628.45
|620.90
|664.35
|22-Feb-22
|Railtel Corpn.
|95.00
|95.00
|96.35
|22-Feb-22
|Rategain Travel
|295.00
|294.05
|306.85
|22-Feb-22
|Sansera Enginee.
|632.45
|606.25
|624.05
|22-Feb-22
|Shriram Properti
|79.10
|78.00
|79.55
|27-Dec-21
|Shyam Metalics
|295.95
|294.05
|299.25
|26-Nov-21
|Star Health Insu
|636.55
|636.40
|675.00
|23-Feb-22
|Suryoday Small
|111.20
|110.00
|110.00
|22-Feb-22
|Tega Inds.
|412.45
|407.00
|420.00
|22-Feb-22
|Vedant Fashions
|830.00
|793.15
|827.65
|22-Feb-22
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|396.05
|392.10
|396.60
|22-Feb-22
|Windlas Biotech
|236.05
|233.10
|245.00
|22-Feb-22
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU