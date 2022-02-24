S&P BSE IPO index plunges 6%; 31 stocks hit lowest levels since listing

JUST IN
Brace for higher commodity prices as Russia invades Ukraine: Analysts
SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Experts further said that retail investors should be clear on whether they are taking short-term positions based on the sentiment or investing for the long term.

Shares of recently listed companies continued to be under pressure with the S&P BSE IPO index falling 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. The sharp downfall happened after market sentiment turned sour after the Russian military launched attack on Ukraine with reports of blasts in several major cities of the country.

The S&P BSE IPO index, the top loser among all major indices, was down 6 per cent at 9,293.40 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3 per cent at 55,448 points. In the past three months, the IPO index has tanked 31 per cent as against 5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Latent View Analytics, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, CarTrade Tech, Windlas Biotech, RateGain Travel Technologies and PB Fintech were down 7 per cent to 11 per cent on the BSE.

Besides these, a total of 31 stocks including Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Nazara Technologies, and Go Fashion (India) hit their respective lows since their listing on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, CarTrade Tech hit a new low of Rs 491, tanking 70 per cent from its issue price of Rs 1,618 per share. Moreover, shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, too, hit a new low of Rs 781, slipping 64 per cent against its issue price of 2,150 per share.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
Aditya AMC 499.55 490.00 499.95 27-Dec-21
AGS Transact 100.65 98.00 104.00 22-Feb-22
Ami Organics 829.55 811.80 841.20 14-Sep-21
Anand Rathi Wea. 550.20 541.85 543.20 20-Dec-21
Aptus Value Hou. 330.35 283.00 295.85 29-Nov-21
Cartrade Tech 498.05 491.40 530.00 22-Feb-22
Data Pattern 590.15 575.00 584.00 22-Feb-22
Dodla Dairy 415.00 385.00 418.10 22-Feb-22
Fino Payments 249.75 248.00 266.00 23-Feb-22
G R Infraproject 1370.05 1331.45 1354.20 22-Feb-22
Glenmark Life 450.00 444.70 466.55 22-Feb-22
Go Fashion (I) 901.75 869.25 885.95 22-Feb-22
Heranba Inds 565.85 560.45 597.00 22-Feb-22
India Pesticides 273.00 271.35 287.10 22-Feb-22
Krsnaa Diagnost. 545.35 544.25 579.15 21-Feb-22
Latent View 378.50 378.00 417.55 22-Feb-22
Medplus Health 951.15 922.40 930.85 22-Feb-22
Nuvoco Vistas 305.20 305.05 322.00 22-Feb-22
One 97 786.95 781.00 782.30 22-Feb-22
PB Fintech. 628.45 620.90 664.35 22-Feb-22
Railtel Corpn. 95.00 95.00 96.35 22-Feb-22
Rategain Travel 295.00 294.05 306.85 22-Feb-22
Sansera Enginee. 632.45 606.25 624.05 22-Feb-22
Shriram Properti 79.10 78.00 79.55 27-Dec-21
Shyam Metalics 295.95 294.05 299.25 26-Nov-21
Star Health Insu 636.55 636.40 675.00 23-Feb-22
Suryoday Small 111.20 110.00 110.00 22-Feb-22
Tega Inds. 412.45 407.00 420.00 22-Feb-22
Vedant Fashions 830.00 793.15 827.65 22-Feb-22
Vijaya Diagnost. 396.05 392.10 396.60 22-Feb-22
Windlas Biotech 236.05 233.10 245.00 22-Feb-22

First Published: Thu, February 24 2022. 13:48 IST

