S&P BSE IPO index plunges 6%; 31 stocks hit lowest levels since listing

Shares of recently listed companies continued to be under pressure with the S&P index falling 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. The sharp downfall happened after market sentiment turned sour after the Russian military launched attack on Ukraine with reports of blasts in several major cities of the country.

The S&P index, the top loser among all major indices, was down 6 per cent at 9,293.40 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3 per cent at 55,448 points. In the past three months, the IPO index has tanked 31 per cent as against 5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Latent View Analytics, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, CarTrade Tech, Windlas Biotech, RateGain Travel Technologies and PB Fintech were down 7 per cent to 11 per cent on the BSE.

Besides these, a total of 31 stocks including Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Nazara Technologies, and Go Fashion (India) hit their respective lows since their listing on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, CarTrade Tech hit a new low of Rs 491, tanking 70 per cent from its issue price of Rs 1,618 per share. Moreover, shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, too, hit a new low of Rs 781, slipping 64 per cent against its issue price of 2,150 per share.