10 of 13 key commodities dip in Samvat 2078 after hitting multi-year peak
What five factors will drive markets in Samvat 2079?
Business Standard

Samvat 2078: Record-breaking year for IPOs but outlook turns cloudy

The top five issues accounted for nearly two-thirds of the IPO fund raise

initial public offerings | IPOs | IPO

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

IPO, markets
The disastrous post-listing performance led to tightening of regulatory framework by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Samvat 2078 proved to be a record-breaking year as far as fundraising through an initial public offering (IPO) concerned. Despite the turmoil in the secondary market, the year witnessed two of India’s largest IPOs.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:15 IST

`
