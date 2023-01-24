JUST IN
Latest SAT relief colocation matter to free up Rs 1,000 cr for NSE

Tribunal prunes penalty on bourse from Rs 1,100 cr to just Rs 100 cr; Sebi told to refund excess amount in six weeks along with interest

Topics
Securities Appellate Tribunal | National Stock Exchange | money

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

National Stock exchange, NSE
While setting aside the disgorgement order, the SAT has reduced the penalty on NSE to just Rs 100 crore for certain lapses on its part.

The latest relief to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in the colocation matter is likely to free up over Rs 1,000 crore--money the exchange has parked with market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 19:15 IST

