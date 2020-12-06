JUST IN
Saudi Aramco raises January crude oil price for Asia, document shows

Reuters  |  DUBAI 

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco has raised the January price for its Arab light crude to Asia to $0.30 a barrel over Oman/Dubai crude, up $0.80 from December, a company document showed.

It has also set the January OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States at plus $0.55 a barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), down $0.30 a barrel from December, according to the document.

Aramco also set its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to minus $1.40 a barrel to ICE Brent.

 

 

 

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 06 2020. 18:56 IST

