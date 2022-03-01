SBI Multicap NFO garners Rs 7,500-8,000 crore; biggest mop-up in its space

-
ALSO READ
Kotak Multicap NFO collects Rs 3,500 cr, highest-ever by fund house
SBI Q2: Analysts peg NII growth at 5% YoY, profit may increase up to 100%
SBI Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 67% to Rs 7,627 cr, asset quality improves
SBI net profit surges 67% to record Rs 7,627 crore in Sept quarter
Rs 3-trillion new Discoms Reform Scheme: Why it might work this time?
-
SBI Multicap Fund which closed its new fund offer (NFO) on Monday has collected Rs 7,500-8,000 crore in the fund. Officials in the industry stated that this is the highest ever collection seen in the multicap schemes.
SBI Multicap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme will be investing in a mix of best ideas across large, mid, and small cap companies identified through a robust research process. The NFO opened on February 14, 2022 and closed on February 28, 2022.
The benchmark index of the Fund is the NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI. The fund combines the strength of high conviction stock ideas of the sector analysts that will be selected from the fund house’s active coverage universe (~350 companies).
Multicap schemes are mandated to invest at least 25 per cent of the corpus in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks each. Before the changes in the regulations multicap funds were free to invest across the market cap depending on the fund manager’s outlook. But later changes were made so that funds remain ‘true to their label’.
In the recent past this is the second time the fund house has collected such a huge amount. Earlier in August 2021, the SBI MF had raised a record Rs 14,551 crore in its balanced advantage fund.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU