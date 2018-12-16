SBI Mutual Fund to Axis MF, top 15 fund houses lead equity asset growth

The top 15 fund houses have cornered more than half of the incremental inflows coming into open-ended equity schemes of mutual funds in the past year. Among them, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF saw the most addition in equity assets for the one-year period ended November 2018, the data from Value Research shows.

They have added assets to the tune of Rs 266 billion, Rs 95 billion and Rs 83 billion, respectively. Among the mid-size fund houses, Mirae Asset MF and Motilal Oswal MF saw the most addition in assets of Rs 64 billion and Rs 32 billion, ...