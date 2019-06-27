Sebi issues norms for pledged share disclosure, differential voting rights

India's market regulator on Thursday approved stricter norms on investments by mutual funds, reacting after a spate of credit-related events have put investor money at risk.

Mutual funds (MF) will now be mandated to invest in only listed non-convertible debentures. All fresh investments by mutual funds in commercial papers and equities will also be allowed only in listed securities, said the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) after a meeting in Mumbai, reported CNBC-TV18.

Here are key points emerging from chairman Ajay Tyagi's press conference in Mumbai.

Liquid MF schemes will have to hold at least 20 per cent of funds in assets like gilts

MF banned from entering into standstill agreements with companies.

says royalty payments over 5 per cent will be considered material.

There should be adequate security cover of at least 4 times for investment by MF schemes in debt securities having credit enhancements backed by equities.

Payments made to related parties towards brand usage/ royalty may be considered material if transaction exceeds 5% of annual consol turnover of listed entity.

(With inputs from PTI)