Sebi issues norms for pledged share disclosure, differential voting rights

India's market regulator on Thursday approved stricter norms on investments by mutual funds, reacting after a spate of credit-related events have put investor money at risk.
Mutual funds (MF) will now be mandated to invest in only listed non-convertible debentures. All fresh investments by mutual funds in commercial papers and equities will also be allowed only in listed securities, said the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) after a meeting in Mumbai, reported CNBC-TV18.
Here are key points emerging from SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi's press conference in Mumbai.
- Liquid MF schemes will have to hold at least 20 per cent of funds in assets like gilts
- MF banned from entering into standstill agreements with companies.
- SEBI says royalty payments over 5 per cent will be considered material.
- There should be adequate security cover of at least 4 times for investment by MF schemes in debt securities having credit enhancements backed by equities.
- Payments made to related parties towards brand usage/ royalty may be considered material if transaction exceeds 5% of annual consol turnover of listed entity.
(With inputs from PTI)
