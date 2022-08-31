Sebi bans 3 individuals from markets for unauthorised investment advisory

-
ALSO READ
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
Day after MP govt sends ordinance to elect mayor directly, CM meets Guv
Uttarakhand bus accident: MP CM Chouhan takes stock of relief operation
MP Polls: CM Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says he used to threaten police
Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanks non-BJP MLAs for supporting Murmu in Prez poll
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi has barred three individuals from the securities markets for providing unauthorised investment advisory services.
Besides, they have been restrained from the securities markets for six months.
The present proceedings emanate from a show cause notice dated July 31, 2021 issued by Sebi to RNS Global Capital and its proprietors' -- Lakhan Chouhan, Rohit Soni and Shivani Thakur -- alleging that they were engaged in unauthorised investment advisory services.
Sebi had come across a website which belonged to RNS Global Capital in the archived pages as the web page is not active.
On perusal of the web pages, it found prima facie that -- Chouhan, Soni and Thakur -- were engaged in giving advice relating to investing in, purchasing or dealing in securities or investment products, through their website.
Chouhan, Soni and Thakur have been collectively referred to as noticees.
The amount of money to have been collected by the noticees was Rs 1.20 crore for the period October 2017 to July 2020, Sebi said in the order on Tuesday.
In its order, the regulator directed the noticees to refund within three months the money received from investors (jointly and severally) as fees in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities.
They have also been debarred from accessing as well as dealing in securities markets directly or indirectly in any manner for six months from the date of this completion of refunds to the investors.
In addition, they shall not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities market without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi either directly or indirectly during or after the expiry of the debarment period.
Meanwhile, in another order, the regulator slapped fines totalling Rs 4 lakh on an entity for violating disclosure lapses in the matter of Futurefone Ltd.
The order came after Sebi conducted an examination to ascertain the compliance status of Futurefone Ltd and non-convertible debentures issued by the entity for the period April 2020 to August 2021.
In a separate order, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on 4 entities for failing to make disclosures to the stock exchange under SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) rules.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU