MP Polls: CM Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says he used to threaten police

Amid the local body elections, Chief Minister on Wednesday said that when was the Chief Minister, he used to threaten police and administration and continues to do so.

While speaking at a public meeting in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said, "Even when was the CM, he used to threaten police and administration and is still threatening. They have understood that has lost badly and that the defeat has to be blamed on someone or the other."

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the mediapersons in Bhopal, said that the Saffron party is using police, money and administration in the local body elections.

"I am getting many calls that pressure is being put on the administration, police and money. If they had public support, would they need these things? The public is fed up with the false declarations of Shivraj. Now 50 rupees have been increased on domestic gas. Recently, 5 per cent GST was increased on flour, paneer. I have faith in the people of the state," he added.

In the first phase of local body elections, a total of 101 candidates for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations are in the fray. There are 2,850 candidates for councillor posts in 133 bodies. Out of these, 42 have been elected unopposed.

The elections are for the remaining 2,808 posts. A total of 11,250 candidates contested the elections and 3,296 polling stations are sensitive.

