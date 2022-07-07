MP Polls: CM Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says he used to threaten police

-
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan becomes longest serving BJP Chief Minister
Day after MP govt sends ordinance to elect mayor directly, CM meets Guv
Campaign ends for Tamil Nadu urban civic polls, voting on February 19
Chouhan breaks Raman Singh's record to become longest-serving BJP CM
DMK maintains lead in urban polls, makes inroads into western Tamil Nadu
-
Amid the Madhya Pradesh local body elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that when Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, he used to threaten police and administration and continues to do so.
While speaking at a public meeting in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said, "Even when Kamal Nath was the CM, he used to threaten police and administration and is still threatening. They have understood that Congress has lost badly and that the defeat has to be blamed on someone or the other."
Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath while speaking to the mediapersons in Bhopal, said that the Saffron party is using police, money and administration in the local body elections.
"I am getting many calls that pressure is being put on the administration, police and money. If they had public support, would they need these things? The public is fed up with the false declarations of Shivraj. Now 50 rupees have been increased on domestic gas. Recently, 5 per cent GST was increased on flour, paneer. I have faith in the people of the state," he added.
In the first phase of local body elections, a total of 101 candidates for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations are in the fray. There are 2,850 candidates for councillor posts in 133 bodies. Out of these, 42 have been elected unopposed.
The elections are for the remaining 2,808 posts. A total of 11,250 candidates contested the elections and 3,296 polling stations are sensitive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU