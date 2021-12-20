Sebi bars launch of new derivative contracts for wheat, other commodities

-
ALSO READ
India's July palm oil imports dip over 43% to 4.65 lakh tonne
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
Palm oil prices rise in India even after import duty cut, to hit demand
Malaysia surpasses Indonesia to become India's top palm oil supplier
Duty cut lifts India's palm oil imports in Sept to a record 1.4 mn tonnes
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday directed stock exchanges not to launch new derivative contracts in wheat, crude palm oil, moong and few other commodities till further orders.
The latest directive will come into force with immediate effect, according to a release.
Launch of new contracts for the paddy (non-basmati), wheat, soya bean and its derivatives (its complex), crude palm oil and moong have been barred till further orders by the regulator.
The list includes chana, and mustard seeds and its derivatives (its complex). The derivative contracts in these commodities were suspended earlier this year, the release said.
In respect of running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken and only squaring up of position will be allowed.
The directions will be applicable for a period of one year, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU