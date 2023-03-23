JUST IN
Markets dip as Federal Reserve raises rates despite banking crisis
Morgan Stanley France pays Rs 25,00,000, settles Nifty options case
Business Standard

Sebi board to approve new ESG framework at upcoming meeting on March 29

Adani-Hindenburg saga may be discussed

Topics
SEBI | Securities and Exchange Board of India | ESG

Khushboo Tiwari & Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will finalise a new framework around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings and disclosures at its upcoming board meeting on March 29, said people in the know.

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 22:52 IST

