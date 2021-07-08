Sebi committee proposes higher sweat equity for new economy firms

-
ALSO READ
Top 1,000 companies by m-cap to have dividend distribution policy: Sebi
Sun Pharma, 7 executives settle dispute with Sebi; pay Rs 2.92 cr
Sebi's diktat puts institutional investors, fund houses in a fix
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
Sebi extends deadlines for brokers' regulatory compliances by a month
-
A seven member committee appointed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has batted for relaxations with respect to the quantum of sweat equity that can be issued by new economy firms listed on the Innovators Growth Platform, a public market platform for such firms that employ technology, data analytics, bio-technology or nano-technology to provide products and services extensively.
The expert group, in its 141-page discussion paper, has suggested combining two separate regulations--Sebi (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, or SBEB, and Sebi (Issue Of Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2002--that deal with employee compensation.
The group recommended that the objectives for which issuance of sweat equity shares are permitted and the ceiling on the quantum issued by a company should be included in the sweat equity regulations.
It also recommended that the lock-in period for sweat equity shares and its pricing formula should be consistent with the Sebi (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
The committee recommended that even non-permanent employees be considered to receive share-based employee benefits falling under SBEB Regulations.
It said that flexibility be accorded to the companies to switch routes from trust to direct route or vice versa, subject to the approval of the shareholders by special resolution and provided that such switch is not prejudicial to the interests of the employees.
The maximum time period prescribed under the SBEB Regulations for appropriation of shares not backed by grants acquired through secondary acquisition by a trust, be extended by an additional period of one year, subject to the approval of the Compensation Committee, it said. Thus, such shares may be held for two years.
Upon winding up of schemes/trust, transfer of shares or monies held by a trust should be permitted to be transferred to one or more existing share-based employee benefit schemes under the SBEB Regulations, subject to approval of shareholders.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU